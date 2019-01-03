You NEED to see these pics

Jade Thirlwall spent more than 100 days without her beau Jed Elliott last year.

But the Little Mix star was finally reunited with The Struts bassist over the festive period and has now shared a load of loved-up snaps of the pair’s time together.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Little Mix pics! See Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s sexiest photos of 2018

Taking to Instagram, 26-year-old Jade first posted a string of photos from her New Year’s Eve Pyjama party in her apartment alongside their closest friends.

As well as some group shots, one snap sees Jade kissing her boyfriend as the clock struck 12, while a second shows the popstar with her arms draped around him smiling for a selfie.

Next to the post, she wrote: ‘Had the loveliest NYE pyjama party in mine and @hollyyrobinson2 new flat together with our nearest and dearest taraah 2018.’

And Jade’s excited fans couldn’t wait to comment on the adorable photos, as one gushed: ‘U LOOK SO HAPPY MY HEART IS FULL.’

‘This is the cutest thing ever,’ said another, while a third added: ‘You and Jed are so cute it actually makes me cry.’

Luckily for us, the unseen snaps didn’t end there, as Jade then went on to share her highlights from December including a few more cosy shots with Jed.

One photo shows the X Factor singer dressed up as music legend Diana Ross for her birthday celebrations last week.

The couple – who have been dating since the beginning of 2016 – also posed for a sweet shot in front of the Durdle Door arch in Dorset.

Seriously, our hearts have officially melted…

Finally, Jade treated us all to another cute image with her boyfriend as they got in the Christmas spirit with festive knitwear and paper hats.

‘Truly commited to the carvary in our matching jumpers,’ she captioned the black and white shot.

If these two aren’t #couplegoals we don’t know what is.