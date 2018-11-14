Things got very emotional for Little Mix yesterday.

With just days until the launch of their fifth studio album, LM5, the lovely Little Mix ladies are here, there and everywhere.

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson are staying busy and booked – bringing out girl power ballads, epic music videos and attending a string of high profile performances.

Most recently, the famous foursome took to the stage for Apple Music’s Little Mix Live concert – performing a range of their hits for an intimate audience.

However, during a performance of romantic ballad Only You, 25-year-old Jade suddenly became very emotional.

As she launched into her solo, the LM babe became visibly distressed – pausing her lyrics to choke back tears as Leigh-Anne comforted her, whilst the audience filled in the blanks.

After the song was over, Jade then requested a hot water lemon and some ’tissues for her issues.’

Sparking concern with her emotional moment, Little Mix fans are wondering if things are okay with Jade’s boyfriend Jed Elliott.

The singer’s musician boyfriend is currently touring the US with his rock band, The Struts, with some fans wondering if Jade is missing her beau. ‘My poor Jade. She misses Jed so much. I love you Jade, don’t be upset! That’s the last thing we want! We love you @LittleMix,’ shared one.

Agreeing, another added: ‘All I want is to hug miss Jade Thirlwall’

‘I hope Jade’s okay how long before she sees Jed again,’ said a third.

Jade and Jed have been together since 2015, after an instant ‘love at first sight’ between them.