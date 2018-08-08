The Little Mix star got VERY cheeky last night

Jade Thirlwall is currently living her best life in Greece with her rocker boyfriend Jed Elliott.

As well as showing off her incredible body in a load of bikini snaps, the Little Mix star has been giving fans a glimpse of her wild nights out with her pals.

And it looks like things got very cheeky last night, after 24-year-old Jade shared a rather rude snap of some shots she’s been enjoying on her getaway.

In the photo – posted on the singer’s Instagram Stories – a board listing risqué drinks can be seen including a classic ‘slippery nipple’, an ‘orgasm’ and even an ‘orgy’. Oo errr.

Clearly getting in the holiday spirit, Jade captioned the hilarious snap: ‘I’ll take one of each. Thank you.’

As well as partying the night away with her pals, the Shout Out To My Ex singer has also been spending some quality time with The Struts bassist Jed.

Taking to her social media again, Jade shared a sweet black-and-white snap of the pair kissing while on a romantic boat trip earlier this week.

Wearing a light bikini, the X Factor star looks amazing as she leans into her beau while he puts his arm around her shoulder.

Keen to make the most of her trip, Jade has also been having some fun in the sun with her other half as the pair splashed around in the pool today.

This time in a black two-piece, the LM lady can be seen jumping the air with her arms up and her mouth wide open, while 27-year-old Jed grips his girlfriend’s hand.

Meanwhile, she’s also been leaving her fans stunned with some more incredible photos from her vacation.

The singer stopped to pose in a white crop top and blue pair of shorts while exploring the beautiful Mykonos.

A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Aug 8, 2018 at 6:40am PDT

We have serious holiday envy right now…