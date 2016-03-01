Jaime King thanks Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift as she reveals ‘years’ of child abuse

Stephanie Wood

The Sin City actress bravely shared the news on social media after being inspired by Gaga's moving Oscars speech about rape

Hollywood star Jaime King has revealed she was a victim of child abuse, calling herself a ‘survivor’ and thanking some of her famous friends including Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift for their love and support.

The Sin City actress bravely revealed the shock news on social media, claiming that the abuse started when she was just 12 years old.

Retweeting a post that quoted the speech Gaga – who is amongst the stars currently supporting Kesha through her emotional legal battle – made at the Oscars about rape, Jaime wrote on Twitter: ‘Thank you @ladygaga – I finally felt a true healing from years of abuse as a minor in the industry. Time to be brave.’

She went on to share a longer Instagram post in which she thanked ‘the only people I have told’ and spoke of being ‘free’.

Lady Gaga was once again tagged in the post, along with ‘TS’ – presumably her BFF and godmother to her second son, Taylor Swift – whom she thanked for ‘being there no matter what’.

She also praised Girls creator Lena Dunham for ‘her relentless bravery that always leads my Spirit to stand up’, and her director husband, Kyle Newman.

Jaime went on to thank her own ‘inner child, my younger self’, adding: ‘Thank you for the switch that went off inside finally when I realized my silence said I cannot help nor change and that is not who I am.’

SURVIVOR – Thank you @kyle_newman for loving me whole | My children | @lenadunham for her relentless bravery that always leads my Spirit to stand up| Dr. Randy Harris for YEARS of empathy | Michael Hayes @awaketolove ~ there are no words | Dr. Allan Phillips | @erikaklein | @ladygaga | #DianeWarren for breaking me whole last night and tonight| TS I love you for being there no matter what| Thank you to the only people I have told | Thank you to @damhave ~ you know why | Thank you @hooligandreamer| Thank you @amandadecadenet | Thank you to @unwomen & all organizations that have tirelessly worked to somehow comfort & make right | Thank you to myself to not choosing to not make this a cover story though that was what was suggested to me but to express from my heart to you all personally which felt the most honest way for me to speak | Thank you to my Soul, body, mind, emotions, my inner child, my younger self, I love you. It's a night of celebration, of change, of not being ashamed of your race, creed color, situation, circumstances and environment, or past. Now I am free, somewhat. Thank you for the switch that went off inside finally when I realized my silence said I cannot help nor change and that is not who I am. I love you all very much for creating a safe space. The time is now. I was about 14 here, it started at 12. Peace Be Still ❤️

Referencing the picture attached to the post – a close-up shot of herself as a teenager – Jaime ended the post with: ‘I was about 14 here, it started at 12. Peace Be Still.’

Fans responded to her post with messages of love and support, with one writing: ‘You are helping so many people right now. I wish you peace and happiness.’

Another added: ‘Thank you for being such an amazing role model and speaking out about this important issue. So much love and admiration for you.’

A third said: ‘So many brave women and men out here sharing their struggle. You are all an inspiration. You are not defined by what happened.’