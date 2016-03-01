The Sin City actress bravely shared the news on social media after being inspired by Gaga's moving Oscars speech about rape

Hollywood star Jaime King has revealed she was a victim of child abuse, calling herself a ‘survivor’ and thanking some of her famous friends including Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift for their love and support.

The Sin City actress bravely revealed the shock news on social media, claiming that the abuse started when she was just 12 years old.

Retweeting a post that quoted the speech Gaga – who is amongst the stars currently supporting Kesha through her emotional legal battle – made at the Oscars about rape, Jaime wrote on Twitter: ‘Thank you @ladygaga – I finally felt a true healing from years of abuse as a minor in the industry. Time to be brave.’

She went on to share a longer Instagram post in which she thanked ‘the only people I have told’ and spoke of being ‘free’.

Lady Gaga was once again tagged in the post, along with ‘TS’ – presumably her BFF and godmother to her second son, Taylor Swift – whom she thanked for ‘being there no matter what’.

She also praised Girls creator Lena Dunham for ‘her relentless bravery that always leads my Spirit to stand up’, and her director husband, Kyle Newman.

Jaime went on to thank her own ‘inner child, my younger self’, adding: ‘Thank you for the switch that went off inside finally when I realized my silence said I cannot help nor change and that is not who I am.’

Referencing the picture attached to the post – a close-up shot of herself as a teenager – Jaime ended the post with: ‘I was about 14 here, it started at 12. Peace Be Still.’

Fans responded to her post with messages of love and support, with one writing: ‘You are helping so many people right now. I wish you peace and happiness.’

Another added: ‘Thank you for being such an amazing role model and speaking out about this important issue. So much love and admiration for you.’

A third said: ‘So many brave women and men out here sharing their struggle. You are all an inspiration. You are not defined by what happened.’