James ‘Arg’ Argent recently announced that he’s returned to rehab for the ‘ongoing support’ he needs.

And following this shock move, now the TOWIE star has broken his silence, assuring fans that he’s ‘doing well’ and ‘couldn’t have done it’ without the help of his on/off girlfriend Gemma Collins.

Taking to Instagram with a snap of him and The GC cosying up on a moped in Spain, the telly star said: ‘I want to say a huge thank you for all of your support. I’m doing well & Feeling good but I couldn’t of done it without this one @gemmacollins1’.

Opening up about the difficult time the reality star pair have faced, he continued to his 693k followers: ‘Her show #DivaEspana is on @ITVBe Tonight at 9pm. I know It wasn’t an easy show for her to make.

‘It’s not been the easiest of times but through it all she makes us laugh. I know she’ll smash it tonight & here’s to a better future for us both.’

Hinting that he may have reunited with Gem, 37, following their July split, the 30-year-old added: ‘My number one love always & the nations favourite Diva, GC.’

Fans rushed to comment on the emotional post, with one writing: ‘Wishing you the best of luck @real_arg’.

While another added: ‘Awwww bless you, u r such a kind and genuine person and wish you and Gemma all the love’.

And a third simply wrote: ‘Love you mate x’.

This comes after James checked himself into rehab this week in London following a tough few months.

‘James was under a dark cloud recently and has made the brave decision to enter back into a programme to help him get back on track,’ a source revealed to The Sun.

‘He has been attending regular therapy and secondary care at an outpatient treatment facility in London.’

The reality star was also forced to seek help back in 2017 as he checked into a rehab facility in Thailand to help beat his demons.

And, with the new series of TOWIE currently being filmed as we speak, it looks like Arg won’t be back on our telly screens any time soon.

The source continued: ‘James told his family and friends he wouldn’t be starting filming with this series of Towie. He’s being supported by the show’s producers who have agreed he needs to take time out to focus on himself.’

Get well soon, Arg!