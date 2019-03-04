The TOWIE star has opened up about his recent split

James Argent has revealed his shame after he made some cruel comments about on/off girlfriend Gemma Collins’ weight.

The The Only Way Is Essex couple split again last week after 31-year-old Arg shared a clip of Gemma snoring in bed.

After ‘humiliated’ Gem, 38, then kicked him out of her house, it was later revealed that the Essex star told his ex girlfriend that she ‘had more rolls than Greggs’ and that she was a ‘horrible lump’ in string of shock messages.

But now Arg has opened up about their split, saying he regrets lashing out at the Dancing On Ice star.

‘I have problems with my own weight so I’m the last person who should be trying to fat shame,’ Arg said.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, he continued: ‘It’s a bit pot, kettle, black as Gemma lost two stone doing Dancing on Ice so I actually weigh more than she does now.’

Opening up about their latest row, Mark Wright’s best pal then explained he had no idea things would ‘turn nasty’ after he posted photos of The GC sleeping.

‘We were having a huge row because she was angry with me for posting the video of her snoring on social media,’ Arg said.

‘She’d kicked me out of her flat and things got nasty between us. I deeply regret what I said but Gemma gave as good as she got, we both said some very nasty, hurtful things to each other.

‘I actually thought she looked really cute and assumed she’d see the funny side.’

Following the fall out, Arg revealed Gemma had ‘organised a removal van to take all my clothes and my Vespa back to my mum and dad’s,’ while he was at work.

But it looks like the newly-single star is determined to win his ex back and even opened up about having children, as he added: ‘We haven’t spoken about it but I think it would be good for us to have some couples counselling if we do get back together.’

Will The GC forgive? We’ll have to wait and see…