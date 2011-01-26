James Franco: I made a sex tape

But the 127 Hours actor and Oscar nominee says it was a bit of a disappointment

Best Actor Oscar nominee James Franco admits he made his own sex tape when he was 19, but it was a bit of a disaster.



The actor, who also co-hosts next month’s Academy Awards, says that he has a lot of



respect for porn stars as he knows from experience how hard it can



be getting frisky on film.



‘I think anybody who has made a home sex tape knows what feels best doesn’t always look best,’ he tells



Newsweek.



‘I remember when I was 19 doing that, and then watching it back and thinking, “Oh, that looks horrible.”

‘You have a lot of respect for those actors in pornography, because they



are really not just doing it, they’re really selling it.’

The 32-year-old Hollywood actor is rumoured to be starring in a



biopic about porn star Linda Lovelace so he’ll be able to put his teenage practice to good use.

Relative newcomer James is up against film legends Colin Firth and Jeff



Bridges in the Best Performance category at the Oscars next month.

