WOAH...things could be about to get frosty between James and Gemma...

As this year’s Dancing On Ice contestants attempt to get themselves ready for the live shows, we can reveal James Jordan has confessed to loathing his new co-star Gemma Collins. Awkward.

Both James, 40, and 37-year-old Gemma are currently skating their way through rehearsals and, as they prepare to go head-to-head, he might find himself receiving a frosty reception from her as his scathing comments have been uncovered.

In answer to Twitter polls from two years ago, set up to gauge fans’ thoughts on Gemma when she starred in 2016’s Celebrity Big Brother, he replied: ‘I like her as a housemate but would vote NO as I can’t stand her as a person.’

Due to his outspoken nature, the ex-Strictly Come Dancing pro is no stranger to causing public spats with celebs including Craig Revel Horwood, Antony Cotton and Danny Dyer, but let’s hope things have changed and that James doesn’t feel the same way about Gem these days.

Anyone who watched the CBB series will remember Gemma’s diva-like strops over her Essex blowdry, as she refused to participate in tasks and threatened to quit on multiple occasions. So what will she think when she learns James once slated her on Twitter?

Gemma has spoken out about James in the past – she had a brief stint on I’m a Celebrity herself in 2014. So when his wife Ola was on the show in 2016, Gemma offered some advice to allay James’ potential concerns: ‘James needs to have a bit of faith in his wife. She’s a gorgeous girl but he’s got nothing to worry about. He should be proud that he’s got such a beautiful wife who gets a lot of attention. I think Ola is devoted to James 100%. She’s a stunner so naturally he would be worried.’

We can’t wait to see these two together on screen…