James has shared some new snaps on Insta

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! might be over for another year *sighs*, but former campmate James McVey has now marked his time in the Jungle in a very special way.

The Vamps singer – who came in fifth place on the ITV show – has had a new tattoo etched onto his wrist in addition to his impressive collection of inkings.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Holly Willoughby reveals touching message from Phillip Schofield reduced her to tears during I’m A Celebrity stint

Taking to Instagram, 24-year-old James shared a black and white photo of the touching message on his wrist, which reads: ‘I am not afraid of storms for I am learning how to sail my ship.’

Next to the snap, he also left the very cryptic caption: ‘Goosebumps and ink. I am not afraid of storms for I am learning how to sail my ship. I learnt more about myself in the jungle than ever before, and there’s still a way to go. @zayahastra.’

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the snap, as one wrote: ‘OMG! I love it this is so sick. 💖😘 @jamesmcvey.’

‘Absolutely love it 💗,’ said another, while a third added: ‘You should be proud of yourself.You were brilliant.’

This comes after the popstar admitted he’s lost more than half a stone during his three week stint in the Jungle after living on rice and beans.

Sharing a picture of his slim frame after leaving the ITV show, James wrote: ‘This was taken as soon as I got to the hotel after leaving camp. The jungle took 5kg from me and gave me awful facial hair. Here’s to pizza and cake… ✌🏻🍰.’

Speaking about how tough the rations were, James later told Lorraine: ‘We all struggled in camp with eating but Harry especially, he hated those rice and beans so much that I thought I’d tempt him with some of my food and luckily he actually liked it.

‘So, for a couple of evenings I shared my food with him, we all shared food, and he would have done the same for me.’