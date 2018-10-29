The birthday girl is under the weather!
Despite it being her 26th birthday today, Jacqueline Jossa will be taking things very easy – having been hit with bout of illness!
Sadly, the birthday girl has been struck down with a bug – and will most likely spend her birthday wrapped up with plenty of soup and TLC!
More: Dan Osborne melts hearts with adorable family photos as he gushes over ‘best week ever’
Over the weekend, the mother-of-two revealed she’d been battling a winter illness.
‘I’m unwell on my bday weekend… great,’ she said on her Instagram story.
Following this, the Eastenders babe then shared a selfie revealing she’d be spending her final weekend as a 25-year-old at the doctors.
Not ideal!
Luckily, it appears things have cheered up for Jacqueline just in time for the celebrations.
In fact, her husband Dan Osborne has shared a super adorable video of the family enjoying her birthday morning.
Taking to his Instagram story, the 27-year-old revealed his son four-year-old son Teddy (from a previous relationship) and their two daughters Ella, three, and four-month-old Mia had surprised Jacqueline.
As the birthday girl made her way downstairs with Mia in arms, both Teddy and Ella jumped out from behind a wall to surprise her.
Sharing the sweet moment on his Instagram story, Dan said: ‘Happy birthdayyy @jacjossa ❤’
Jacqueline has also shared a new update, taking to social media to post a snap of her two daughters enjoying the special morning.
With Ella holding Mia for the sweet snap, the ladies lounge about in their jammies.
It’s been a roller coaster of a year for Jacqueline, so we’re sure a fresh start for her 26th will be very welcome.
Earlier in the year, the future of Dan and Jacqueline’s marriage became very uncertain – with the duo deciding to take a break, in order to ease tensions in their relationship.
At the time of baby Mia’s arrival, the couple were still ironing out their issues.
Fortunately, the pair are now officially back on – and will be seeing in Jac’s birthday as a united family.
Wishing the birthday girl a very special day!