The birthday girl is under the weather!



Despite it being her 26th birthday today, Jacqueline Jossa will be taking things very easy – having been hit with bout of illness!

Sadly, the birthday girl has been struck down with a bug – and will most likely spend her birthday wrapped up with plenty of soup and TLC!

Over the weekend, the mother-of-two revealed she’d been battling a winter illness.

‘I’m unwell on my bday weekend… great,’ she said on her Instagram story.

Following this, the Eastenders babe then shared a selfie revealing she’d be spending her final weekend as a 25-year-old at the doctors. Not ideal!

Luckily, it appears things have cheered up for Jacqueline just in time for the celebrations.

In fact, her husband Dan Osborne has shared a super adorable video of the family enjoying her birthday morning.

Taking to his Instagram story, the 27-year-old revealed his son four-year-old son Teddy (from a previous relationship) and their two daughters Ella, three, and four-month-old Mia had surprised Jacqueline.

As the birthday girl made her way downstairs with Mia in arms, both Teddy and Ella jumped out from behind a wall to surprise her.

Sharing the sweet moment on his Instagram story, Dan said: ‘Happy birthdayyy @jacjossa ❤’



Jacqueline has also shared a new update, taking to social media to post a snap of her two daughters enjoying the special morning.

With Ella holding Mia for the sweet snap, the ladies lounge about in their jammies.

It’s been a roller coaster of a year for Jacqueline, so we’re sure a fresh start for her 26th will be very welcome.

Earlier in the year, the future of Dan and Jacqueline’s marriage became very uncertain – with the duo deciding to take a break, in order to ease tensions in their relationship.

At the time of baby Mia’s arrival, the couple were still ironing out their issues.

Fortunately, the pair are now officially back on – and will be seeing in Jac’s birthday as a united family.

Wishing the birthday girl a very special day!