How sweet is this?!

Jacqueline Jossa is one lady who manages to keep things very real with fans…

Remaining refreshingly candid online, the Eastenders babe has been inundated with praise following a very intimate snap of the moments following the arrival of her youngest daughter, five-month-old baby Mia.

Jacqueline, who is also the mother of three-year-old Ella, shared a throwback snap from her hospital bed in a bid to thank the hardworking midwives of the UK for their tireless work.

Cradling the teeny tot in her arms, Jacqueline smiled for the heartwarming shot.

‘I am supporting @pampersuk_ire and thanking my amazing midwives that where so incredibly supportive in so many ways, this time round I felt like I really wouldn’t have been able to do it all with out them. Thank you so much,’ Jacqueline shared.

As expected, countless fans have applauded Jacqueline for the candid snap.

‘Midwifes are amazing !!! You look fab 😘,‘ one shared, whilst another agreed: ‘Our midwives are very special people. Xx‘

A third added: ‘Beautiful picture of you & Mia! It’s amazing how you are supporting midwives ❤.’



Jacqueline, who welcomed her youngest tot in June of this year with husband Dan Osborne, recently opened up about motherhood – remaining as honest as ever about the realities of her hectic schedule.

Next to a photo of her snuggling with little Mia, Jacqueline opened up about juggling motherhood with life.

‘Cuddles with my littlest baby. Sometimes it’s so so hard being a parent. Sometimes it’s really easy.

‘Having Mia had mostly been easy but we all have our moments. I am truly so lucky to have my healthy beautiful little girls and I wouldn’t change a thing,’ she shared.

Adding that she sometimes has to ‘stop and pinch myself that I am even a mother’, Jacqueline signed off the lengthy post: ‘I love my family so much and I am so grateful for so many people that help me in so many ways.