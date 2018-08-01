The actress gets firm ahead of the former TOWIE star’s Celebrity Big Brother reunion with Gabby Allen

Jacqueline Jossa has put her foot down and warned ex Dan Osbourne about staying away from reality TV star Gabby Allen when the pair reunite in the Celebrity Big Brother house later this month.

The mum-of-two, to daughters Ella, three, and newborn daughter Mia, who she had with the former TOWIE star, revealed her daughter keeps her smiling in the wake of the split.

Jacqueline, 25, and Dan, 27, announced back in May they were trialling a separation, with Dan admitting their ‘constant arguing’ was a ‘waste of energy’. Dan was then the subject of rumours he was getting ‘cosy’ with Love Island’s Gabby Allen after the pair were spotted hanging out on a fitness bootcamp in Marbella together.

According to a source close to the star: ‘Jac has told Dan not to humiliate her if he goes in the house and wants him to stay away from Gabby. He’s always denied cheating with Gabby but the rumours still left Jac humiliated.

‘She feels producers on the show will encourage them to flirt and create drama that will hurt her.’

But Dan dismissed the claims over him and Gabby, writing in response to a fan: ‘Cosy with another woman… I am speaking and laughing with a friend. But of course, a man and a woman can’t be friends in this day and age can they. Also you don’t know me, don’t know how I ‘act.’

Jacqueline left a cryptic post on her Twitter which read: ‘This industry and a lot of people in it will do anything to Ruin and hurt people. I’m fully over it. someone get me back to acting now!’

The tweet has since been deleted but it’s understood Jaqueline was keen to give their marriage a second chance until she found out about him being part of the Channel 5 show line up.

A source told Closer: ‘Jac was really hoping that Dan was going to change and they could potentially work things out. But the CBB reports have hurt her.

‘She doesn’t want their marriage to fail and she can’t sit back and watch him take part in a reality show where she feels he’ll be encouraged to flirt with other women.’

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 launches on August 17.