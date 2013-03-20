Jay-Z helps Kim Kardashian divorce

Kim Kardashian hopes Jay-Z can help get Kris to agree to a deal

Kim Kardashian‘s getting so desperate over her ongoing divorce battle that her bf Kanye West‘s enlisted pal Jay-Z to help.

Husband Kris Humphries, 28, has rejected Kim‘s £6.7 million divorce settlement for their 72-day marriage.

Jay-Z‘s effectively Kris‘s boss as he owns the Brooklyn Nets basketball team that Kris plays for.

Cousin Cindy Bahr says: ‘Kris is out for revenge – this divorce looks set to run.

‘It’s put a huge weight on Kim‘s shoulders.’

