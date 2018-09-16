Congratulations!

Jeff Brazier has reportedly tied the knot with his girlfriend Kate Dwyer during a romantic cliff-top ceremony in Portugal.

The TV presenter is said to have exchanged vows with his fiancée in the stunning Tivoli Carvoeiro resort in the Algarve.

While no photos have yet to be released due to reports the couple have signed a glossy magazine deal, the ceremony is believed to have taken place on Saturday.

Jeff chose his two teenage sons, Bobby, 15, and Freddie, 14, from his relationship with Jade Goody, as his best men.

BBC Sport’s Robbie Savage appeared to confirm the wedding date when he congratulated his colleague, tweeting: ‘Best of luck to one of our team @jeffbrazier who’s not on the show today cos he’s getting married to @katedwyerPR.‘

He continued: ‘Have a great day both of you but make sure you’re back next week mate! Only one Saturday allowed off during the season!’

The couple announced their engagement in October, with Jeff revealing that he had asked the permission of his sons before he popped the question to PR Kate.

Jeff met Kate on a trip to Mauritius she organised for him on This Morning.

‘I remember trying to deliver my lines for This Morning and seeing Kate in her bikini out of the corner of my eye.. That week did more than confirm I was attracted to her,’ he previously said.

Jeff has spoken in the past about how Kate has helped him and his sons through their grief after losing Jade to cervical cancer in 2009.

Jeff also revealed how he and Kate have ‘medium-length plans’ to expand their family with Jeff revealing to Mirror Online: ‘We’ve discussed it, it’s going to happen. I think we’re working our way to it.

‘What’s going to be exciting to me is seeing the kids as older brothers, they’ll be incredible. And it’ll teach them about other responsibilities for them.’

Jeff continued: ‘It’ll be fantastic for me too, I’ll get to experience parenting within a relationship and actually be married, because I haven’t experienced that – not even as a child.’

Congratulations to the happy couple!