The former flames are turning to each other for comfort over the festive period

Christmas can be a lonely time, and Now can reveal that Jennifer Aniston has turned to ex-husband Brad Pitt to get through the holidays.

A well-placed source says, ‘Jen and Brad had been texting for a while back in September. They decided to meet up, but it was all kept top secret, as neither of them want anyone to know that they’re spending time together again.’

READ MORE: Brad Pitt and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston reunite: ‘It’s like two soulmates coming together’

Their meet-ups come after Jen’s split from husband Justin Theroux and Brad’s on-going feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. On top of her marriage break-up last year, we’re told something playing on Jen’s mind is the thought of being 50 and alone.

Although Brad is thought to be seeing architect Neri Oxman, we’re told he wants to help Jen through this phase in her life – another reason why they’re both keen to keep things quiet.

‘From their first meeting, it was clear their friendship is still as strong as ever,’ continues our insider. ‘They decided to meet up and now they’ve had seven secret encounters.

‘They’re just friends but everyone would love to see them get back together!’

Despite playing things down to her mates, it’s thought Jen’s been open about Brad helping her through this life stage.

‘Jen has said she doesn’t want to be alone when she turns 50,’ adds our source. ‘Although she and Brad are not romantically involved, she’s admitted he’s the only man she can imagine by her side right now.’

It’s thought that the former Friends star will have a big bash for her birthday in February – which Brad has declined to attend so as not to steal her thunder.

But that doesn’t mean he won’t be celebrating with Jen, as our insider says, ‘Brad will do something special but low-key for Jen, but he doesn’t want them spending time together again to become a big song and dance.’