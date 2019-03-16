From 'getting married again' to 'confronting Angelina Jolie', here's what's really going on

Earlier this year, frenzied fans were sure former Hollywood golden couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were finally heading for a long-awaited romantic reunion after they both split from their respective partners.

Everyone was so desperate for the former spouses to be back together, one eyebrow-raising report even claimed that Brad, 55, and Jen got remarried at her 50th birthday bash.

Using the party as a cover-up so plans weren’t spilled, the ex-couple, who split in 2005 following five years of marriage, were said to have ‘shocked guests’ by exchanging vows mid-celebration.

But ‘shocked’ is easily the understatement of 2019 so far as, sadly, it’s simply not the case.

Here’s the actual truth…

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ‘remarry’

Sources inside Jen’s star-studded party said the pair didn’t spend much time interacting, let alone tie the knot as Jen had plenty of other A-lister pals to entertain.

Of course, there’s also the glaring legal issue as Brad and Angelina Jolie still haven’t finalised their ongoing divorce.

The ‘ugly showdown’ with Angelina Jolie

A year before Brad had even been spotted slipping into Jen’s party in his baseball cap, the Hollywood actor and Friends star were apparently gearing up for an ‘ugly showdown’ with Angelina.

According to one magazine, they were planning to debut their romance at an Oscars party last year, but feared they would bump into ‘bitter’ ex Ange.

The golden couple were ‘going to do what they want to do’ and ignore the mum-of-six, who split from Brad in 2016.

In fact, Brad only attended one pre-Oscars party in 2018, and was joined by his manager, Cynthia Pett-Dante.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s ‘secret’ holidays

Nothing says a rekindled romance quite like spending Christmas with the in-laws. Another report claimed Jen planned to reconnect with Brad’s parents Jane and Bill in Missouri over the holidays.

Playing happy families, Brad was said to have asked Jen to join him and his kids on the visit.

‘He is desperate to make it official with Jennifer, and wants this Christmas holiday to be their new start,’ a source close to the couple claimed.

Oh, and Jen was going to splash out on £30,000 worth of presents for the Jolie-Pitt brood! (Jen-erous!)

The former couple were also said to have enjoyed a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, just a few days after the actress’ milestone birthday.

They ‘enjoyed couple’s massages, romantic dinners and long talks,’ said a insider, who also claimed Courteney Cox played an important role in organising the lavish mini break.

There was a holiday – but Brad wasn’t any part of it.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s ‘baby news’

In the New Year it was also claimed Brad and Jen were having a baby girl, and the actress had revealed the happy news at a gender-reveal party.

‘It’s just a dream come true,’ the mag said, but that’s all it is – just a dream. Jen is not expecting Brad’s baby.

Brad popped the question in 1999 and the pair wed in Malibu in 2000. Five years later they announced their divorce – a year after the actor appeared alongside co-star Angelina in Mr & Mrs Smith.

The latest news? Sadly, for Brad and Jen fans, they’re still friends and purely platonic. We live in hope!