Jennifer Aniston: I’m not on baby food diet

Actress is sticking to solids

Jennifer Aniston has rubbished rumours she’s on a diet of baby food.

The Friends star was reported to be following a new health plan from trainer Tracy Anderson, which involves mainly eating pureed meals.

But Jennifer, 41, who divorced Brad Pitt in 2005, has now set the record straight.

‘I’ve been asked lately, “Jen, what’s this baby food diet all about?”‘ she tells People.

‘I kept thinking: That’s the strangest question ever.

‘Sorry, but the last time I had baby food, I believe I was 1. I’ve been on solids for about 40 years now.’

Jennifer is rumoured to be dating The Bounty Hunter co-star Gerard Butler, 40.

