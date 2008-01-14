Jennifer Aniston linked to US comedian

Friends star is said to be dating David Spade

Jennifer Aniston is being linked to US comedian David Spade.

The Friends star, 38, was reported to be crazy for Sex And The City star Jason Lewis but she’s said to have fallen for a different blond.

Jen spent the weekend away with 43-year-old funnyman David in Santa Barbara.

Bu pals say the pair aren’t an item, they’re just enjoying each other’s company.

‘They get on famously and had a great time in Santa Barbara,’ the friend tells the Daily Mirror.

After getting divorced from Brad Pitt, Jen dated Vince Vaughn.

