They're still on friendly terms!

Justin Theroux set tongues wagging on Monday, when he posted an intimate 50th birthday message to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston on Instagram.

Since the weekend, all eyes have been on Jen’s other famous ex, Brad Pitt, after he was pictured arriving at her Sunset Tower Hotel birthday party on Saturday night.

But Justin’s sweet Instagram post has brought all attention back to him after he posted a picture of Jennifer lifting a pair of horns over her head, sporting a fierce expression and showing off her trademark toned biceps in a black vest top.

The caption read: ‘Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B,’ and the post has been liked over 144,000 times.

He and the Friends actress parted ways in February 2018, days after Jennifer’s 49th birthday.

In a statement, they announced that their decision to split was ‘mutual and lovingly made’ and described themselves as ‘best friends’ who looked forward to continuing their ‘cherished friendship’.

And judging by Justin’s sweet birthday gesture, it seems that they’ve succeeded.

The former couple met on the set of Tropic Thunder in 2007, but didn’t become a couple until 2010. They married in a secret back garden ceremony at their Bel Air home in 2015.

Unfortunately, Justin, 47, didn’t make it to Jen’s birthday soirée in West Hollywood.

He’s thought to have spent the weekend enjoying various New York Fashion Week parties, having been spotted at a Rag & Bone party on Friday and an Opening Ceremony party on Sunday.

Brad, 55, made a low-key appearance, hiding under a baseball cap and managing to avoid photographers. He joined stars including George and Amal Clooney, Katy Perry and Gwyneth Paltrow on the star-studded guest list, alongside Jen’s Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

Sadly, it seems unlikely we can look forward to a romantic reunion between Jen and either of her famous exes. Whispers that Justin is dating Liz Hurley began when the stars were spotted together at a racing event in Morocco last month, while Brad is rumoured to be dating Charlize Theron after they were spotted flirting following a screening of Roma last month.

Words by Samantha Simmonds.