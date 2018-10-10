The hitmaker made sure all eyes were on her!

Jennifer Lopez stole the show at the American Music Awards last night when she walked the red carpet in a seriously sexy gown.

The mother-of-two looked incredible as she posed up a storm at the Los Angeles event, which she also performed at.

J-Lo flaunted her fantastic figure in a hot pink Georges Chakra dress which showed off plenty of cleavage and also some leg thanks to the thigh-high slit.

The 49-year-old hitmaker teamed the racy garment with a pair of towering black heels and a matching clutch bag as she pouted for the cameras.

Jennifer was joined by her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, who looked pretty impressed when his lady took to the stage to perform her new song Limitless.

Another female star who performed at the annual event was 28-year-old Taylor Swift.

The US singer also turned heads on the red carpet when she arrived wearing a teeny tiny silver Balmain dress and matching thigh-high boots.

As she strutted her stuff for the cameras, Taylor placed one hand on her hip as she prepared for her first awards show performance in almost three years.

Not only did she perform, Taylor also beat the links of Drake and Ed Sheeran to win the award for Artist of the Year.

She also scooped the gongs for Favourite Album, Tour of the Year and Favourite Female Artist.

Taylor used her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year to encourage her fans to vote.

‘This award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people?she asked. ‘It is the midterm elections on November 6. Get out and vote. I love you guys.’