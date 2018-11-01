WOWZERS!

She works hard to maintain her toned physique, so it’s no surprise Jennifer Lopez wants to show it off to the max!

The mother-of-two has stripped naked for her latest magazine shoot, and the results are incredible.

Wearing nothing but a green Valentino haute couture cape, the 49-year-old places her hand on her pert derrière as she poses up a storm for photographer Anthony Maule.

The singer’s curvaceous hips and side boob are hard to miss as she pulls her best pout and gazes into the distance.

JLo elongated her killer pins with a pair of gold platform stilettos, and wore her hair in loose waves in a high ponytail as she gave the camera pure sass.

The All I Have hitmaker spoke about her enviable curves during the shoot with InStyle magazine and admitted: ‘I was just being myself.’

‘In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture. It was just like, “Jennifer has a big butt, and it’s good”,’ she explained.

The Main in Manhattan actress, who is mum to ten-year-old twins Max and Emme – also spoke about her blossoming romance with former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

‘Now people get to see that this guy they thought was this hard-nosed athlete is, like, a goofy dad who loves his kids and celebrates his girlfriend,’ she said of her beau.

She also admitted that she thinks fans got to see the real her thanks to her role on the American Idol judging panel.

‘That show was live – everything was in the moment, not edited. So finally people got to see that I was actually a person, someone with a heart. I got to speak for myself for the first time, and that changed everything,’ she said.

The full interview with JLo can be read in the latest issue of InStyle, out November 9.