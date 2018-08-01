The reality star looks totally different!

Former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Jeremy McConnell isn’t shy when it comes to going under the knife as he’s admitted to a fair few procedures in the past.

But now Stephanie Davis‘ ex has shocked fans after revealing his huge lips following another trip to the plastic surgeon.

Jez took to his Instagram Stories this week to debut his new and VERY full pout as he posed in the back of a car with a cap on.

Giving his 520k followers a full view of the freshly-plumped lips, Jez looks almost unrecognisable from his days on CBB.

But despite the drastic transformation, it looks like the 28-year-old is more than comfortable with chatting about his quest for perfection, as he recently told OK! Online: ‘I’ve been very open about going to a consultant for my Botox and getting my lips done.

‘I really don’t see anything wrong with it in this day and age.

‘I think people should embrace it. We all get old and we all start looking s**t, so why not do things to improve it.’

Jeremy has been on quite the a journey since he first hit our telly screens in 2016 and has faced his fair share of dramas.

After getting together with CBB co-star Steph following his time of the show, the pair – who are parents to one-year-old Caben Albi – have had a turbulent relationship ever since.

Steph, 25, currently has a three-year restraining order against Jeremy after he was convicted of assaulting her in an incident at her home last March.

He was also given a suspended sentence and ordered to do community service, but ended up going to jail for 34 days when he broke the terms of his probation to jet off to Turkey for a hair transplant.

Following his stint behind bars, Jeremy has vowed to get his life back on track and even made emotional appearance on The Jeremy Kyle Show in March revealing he hopes to see Caben again soon.

