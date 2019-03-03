Singer Jess Glynne defies doctor’s orders as she hogs the mic at the BRITs’ boat after-party – days after postponing gigs for ‘strict vocal rest’



Pop star Jess Glynne has had a tough few days – not only had she been forced to pull out of gigs to look after her health, but she missed out on four gongs at the BRIT Awards, despite a stellar performance of her song, Thursday.

But the 29-year-old musician didn’t let doctor’s orders, or not winning, get in the way of a good after-party – and Now was there. Just a few days before the BRITs, Jess revealed on Twitter she had to use a whiteboard to communicate while resting her voice. But to our amazement, just an hour after the BRITs, Jess could hardly put the mic down. She even tilted her head right back to hit the high notes during a two-hour voyage along the River Thames.

Brushing off her loss, Jess told partygoers, ‘Oi listen, are you ready to get down? …I don’t believe in awards, what you saying? I’m joking hahaha.’ Before performing a string of her hits – including Right Here, Not Letting Go, My Love – while cruising the Thames with musician mates, including Anne-Marie. Jess finished her set by performing her hit These Days with Rudimental before vowing to party the night away.

A few days earlier, it was a different story. Jess was forced to pull out of performing at a radio festival in Dubai and two days later she postponed her War Child Music gig, telling fans on 15 February, ‘I’m really sorry that I have to move this show. I hope you understand that I must look after my health and the doctor has told me to rest so I have to do so,’ before reassuring fans she would be back in May.

But as the boat docked at around 1am at London’s Embankment, for someone who was supposed to be ‘on strict vocal rest’ so recently,

Jess didn’t show any signs of going home early. She said, ‘I swear down, when you come out and you go to these damn little posh thing and you come out and get down and let it go right? Innit? Unreal and so normal – just don’t give a s**t and let it go,’ adding, ‘Let’s go party up bro!’ before making her way to Chiltern Firehouse to join the Warner Music party where she was spotted looking a little worse for wear!

Let’s just hope she was knocking back hot lemon and honey the next day.