Jess is trying out a different style...

Jess Wright has left fans stunned with a bold new look – and it’s SO different that many have even mistaken her for Katie Price.

The former TOWIE star posed for a glam snap on Wednesday where she’s seen sporting dark make-up whilst her long brunette hair is styled in loose waves.

Jess, 32, pouts and looks to the right in the picture which she captioned: ‘When bae asks if you’re hungry’

This is presumably a reference to her cute pancake-print top, of course.

When bae asks if you’re hungry A post shared by jesswright77 (@jesswright77) on Jul 25, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT

But fans were too distracted by the reality star’s almost unrecognisable look to notice the food joke and many couldn’t help but compare her to Pricey.

‘You look like Katie price in this,’ one wrote, whilst another commented: ‘I thought you was Katie Price until I looked at your name you could be twins 🙊’

And one added: ‘you look 👀 like Katie Price’

Other Instagram users felt that Jess resembled some different celebs though, with one saying: ‘You look like Cheryl Cole stunning’

Chloe Sims also came up as a potential doppelgänger, whilst some followers were simply stunned by how different Jess looks.

‘Omg actually thought this was Chloe! 😮 look so different 😲,’ one said.

‘Not sure on this look , you always look amazing,’ another posted.

Regardless of who she looks like, Jess seems to be feeling pretty confident in her own skin right now and hasn’t shied away from posting bikini pictures lately.

I love being on holiday 🌴❤️ A post shared by jesswright77 (@jesswright77) on Jun 24, 2018 at 10:43am PDT

Earlier this year Mark Wright’s big sister even stripped totally naked to mark one year since she started her fitness brand.

Alongside the photo Jess spoke of how she wanted to send a message that ‘it is not about being skinny, it is about feeling not only comfortable, but amazing in your own skin & I couldn’t be prouder of what we have achieved.’

It comes after Jess split from Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice in April, just two months since they confirmed their romance with a Valentine’s Day snap.