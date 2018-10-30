This comes after Strictly's Giovanni was reported to be getting cosy with Ashley Roberts...

Jess Wright and Giovanni Pernice might have broken up a good few months ago, but it looks like the dust still hasn’t settled on their fleeting romance.

In fact, the pair have now been spotted in a furious argument when they came face to face at last night’s Pride Of Britain Awards.

TOWIE star Jess – who split with Strictly’s Giovanni in April this year – was filmed telling her ex-boyfriend he’s ‘full of s**t’ at the glitzy event.

In video footage obtained by The Mirror, the 33-year-old was overheard saying: ‘You broke my heart, you lied to me. I got in a cab and I never saw you again for six months. You’re talking s**t,’ as she waved her arms at him.

The reality star then accused her former flame – who is currently partnered up with Faye Tozer on this year’s Strictly – of dating her just to raise his profile.

‘You used me, you used me, publicity, fame,’ she continued in the fiery clip, before adding: ‘No one who loves someone drops them. You’re jealous of everything.’ Eeek!

According to the publication, 29-year-old Giovanni attempted to calm Jess down with Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec even stepping in to break them up.

But Jess wasn’t having any of it, as she shouted: ‘Don’t f***ing call me baby.

‘We were together six months, you never cared about me. I wanna know why. You left me!’

Giovanni dated Mark Wright’s sister for just six months, with sources previously claiming at the time that that he couldn’t cope with her level of fame.

Meanwhile, this comes after the news broke that Giovanni has reportedly been getting close to fellow Strictly contestant Ashley Roberts, but it’s just ‘early days’.

A TV insider told The Sun: ‘The spark between Ashley and Giovanni has become quite widely noticed among the crew – they just seem to really hit it off.

‘After the show each week they’ve been heading out for drinks together in London and just hanging out and looking very cosy.

‘It’s very early days but it looks like things are going well – and of course they’re both single so it’s all totally innocent fun.’

CelebsNow has contacted Jess and Giovanni’s reps for comment.