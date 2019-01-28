Frosty vibes alert...

Whilst the rest of us shiver under layers of jumpers, Jess Wright has defied the frosty climes in favour of a tiny bikini!

During a weekend break away at luxe ski resort of Courchevel, France, the former TOWIE star took a leaf out the Kardashian’s book – making the most of the photo op.

Stripping down to a white floral two-piece, the 33-year-old Essex babe attempted to retain some insulation – pairing her minimal outfit with a pair of fluffy white snow boots and a black and beige padded coat by Fendi.

Sporting an enviable golden glow, despite her sub-zero settings, Jess captioned the sizzlin’ shot: ‘Snow Wright ❄️’

As expected, fans have been very quick to shower Jess with kind messages.

‘Girl you are slaying!!! 😍😍,’ shared one, whilst another added: ‘Absolutely stunning 🔥❤️💥’

Referring to the infamous Kardashian-esque snow shots, another added: ‘Kourtney and Kendall watch out! 🔥’

Having jetted back to Essex earlier today, Mark Wright’s sister has reflected on her time on the slopes – revealing her frosty stay had been ‘magical’.

‘Back to reality today! Was it all a dream?!! Best weekend ever, with top people, making amazing memories & seeing more beautiful places in this magical world we live in,’ she shared.

The best-loved reality babe made headlines recently after reportedly striking up a spot of flirtation with Irish actor Jack McEvoy.

Having both attended the Nordoff Robbin’s Legends of Rugby event recently, Jess and the Vikings actor hit it off during the glitzy ‘do.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Jess was fawning over Jack all night, they were both very flirtatious with each other.

‘They were dancing the salsa and even had a cheeky kiss after exchanging numbers outside the after-party before leaving in separate cabs.’

Speaking of her love life, Jess recently shared that she would only settle for someone ‘really special’.

‘I’m working and I’ve got a big family. So if I bring someone into my life, it has to be someone really special.

‘Someone I literally see the rest of my life with, otherwise there’s no point.’