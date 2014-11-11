Jess Wright’s hot hair looks: The TOWIE star’s sexy styles

See how the Essex girl's locks have changed

As seen on TOWIE, Jess Wright loves to make an effort with her hair.

The TV star has changed her mane a number times since she first appeared on the Essex-based programme in 2010.

For a night at the theatre in London in January 2011, Jess pulls her glossy dark locks over one shoulder.

Seemingly a little bored of this shade a few months later in March, she debuts a red hue while walking in a fashion show.

Jess is obviously fan of the colour as she rocks tumbling fiery waves in April 2012 for the 18th birthday party of her pal Harry Derbidge.

Our gallery proves that when she has long hair, Jess likes to get creative with intricate up-dos.

She stuns as she steps out at the TRIC TV Awards in London in March 2013 with a complex style, having secured her layers with pins for the Water For Elephants premiere in May 2011.

Jess also backcombs her brunette lengths into a neat beehive for a stroll in Essex in July 2014.

Although TOWIE girl Jess Wright is often seen working tumbling extensions, she isn’t afraid to try out much shorter styles.

Jess sports a textured cut at a screening of the movie Olympus Has Fallen in April 2013.

She also looks sophisticated with a bouncy bob as she arrives at the ITV studios in London in February 2014 – she keeps her chic crop until that July.

Ahead of her sunny holiday in Ibiza with the cast of TOWIE, Jess Wright takes another trip to the salon.

She unveils golden dip-dyed ends as she shoots a special episode of the reality series. Jess complements her glamorous new ‘do with a glowing tan.

