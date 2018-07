Actress can't abide stray hairs or stains

Jessica Alba has revealed she never checks into hotels without a special black light that can reveal stains or germs.

The California-born actress always uses the light to check the hotel bedding.

‘It’s not so much a phobia or fear that is paralysing,’ the 26-year-old tells the Daily Mirror.

‘It’s just that I know they’re there and I don’t like them. If I see someone else’s hair on my pillow, I don’t like it.’