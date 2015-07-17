Jessica Wright reminisces about ‘behaving badly’ in new Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright wedding photos

Mark Wright’s proud sister Jessica Wright shares some cute snaps from her brother’s nuptials to Michelle Keegan

Just hours after Mark Wright treated us to some private photos from his wedding to Michelle Keegan, Jessica Wright has gone and shared even MORE pics – yay!

The 29-year-old TOWIE star acted as one of new sister-in-law Michelle’s bridesmaids for the nuptials – held at St Mary’s Church in Bury St Edmunds back in May – and clearly loved every moment.

One of the Instagram pictures shows Jess and her fellow bridesmaids striking a pose, causing the TV star to joke that they might have got up to a bit of mischief on the day…

‘Bridesmaids behavin badly,’ Jess captioned the picture. Ooh, whatever were you doing, Miss Wright?!

The girls looked gorgeous for the occasion in their pretty gowns. As well as Jess, Michelle had Mark’s younger sister Natalya as a bridesmaid and also chose her stepsister Nichola Norman, cousins Gemma Smith, Katie Fearnehough and Lauren Bell as well as best pal Beckie Hatch.

Another photo posted by Jess shows all of the ladies looking jubilant alongside happy newlyweds Michelle and Mark in the grounds of Hengrave Hall, the venue that the wedding party headed to after the nuptials.

‘Wonderful day @wrighty_ @michkeegan,’ Jess commented about the photo. Awww!

It certainly looked like a fun day – and night! After Mark shared a snap of his sis leading the men on the dance floor, Jess also treated fans to a shot of the group showing off their moves.

‘Getting our groove on at the wedding @wrighty_,’ the reality star wrote.

Jess looked gorgeous in a striking red dress and clearly showed the boys how it’s done!

Fans loved seeing the behind-the-scenes snaps of the special day, with one commenting: ‘Beauties’

Another admirer wrote: ‘Lovely pic’

Jess is very close to Mark and Michelle and has previously spoken of how thrilled she is to see them so happy.

‘They are very in love,’ Jess told Fabulous magazine last month. ‘He just loves her so much!

‘I don’t know if she’s changed him as such, they love each other for who they are. And it’s just nice to see them so happy.

‘It’s rare to find in life the sort of love that they have and I’m so happy for them both.’

