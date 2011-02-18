Jessie J: I had a panic attack on stage

Brit winner Jessie J likes to be in control

Essex pop sensation Jessie J burst on to the scene after scoring a Top 10 hit with Do It Like A Dude.

The 22-year-old should be bursting with confidence after landing her first No 1 with Price Tag and bagging this year’s Brits prize for Critics’ Choice.

But Jesse does suffer from stage fright.



‘I used to get panic attacks really badly when I was younger,’ the singer/songwriter tells Now.

‘I don’t like not being in control. I’m getting better though, I’m good at psyching myself up.

‘But I did a gig recently and had a panic attack on stage. The night was called Black Out and I had to perform in the dark.

‘I asked them to turn the lights on but they didn’t. I was on stage in pitch black and because I couldn’t see anything I started to panic. It was awful.’

