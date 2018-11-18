Jesy looks 🔥🔥

After the release of their fifth album on Friday – it was only right that the Little Mix girls threw a huge party to celebrate.

And that’s exactly what Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock did as they took attended a lavish launch bash in London’s swanky Mayfair Hotel last night.

But while we’re still trying to work out how we can score an invite to the girls’ next party, Jesy has given fans a glimpse inside their wild evening with an absolutely stunning new pic.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old can be seen showing off her incredible figure in a nude bra top and matching cropped trousers.

The X Factor star teamed her look with a pair of Kim K-inspired see-through heels and a gold necklace while styling her hair in loose curls and opting for a killer smokey eye.

‘We ready to celebrate LM5 b**chesssssss💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻,’ she wrote alongside the smokin’ snap.

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the photo, as one wrote: ‘You are on fire babe🔥’

‘You look amazing Jesy 😍 have a amazing night,’ wrote another, while a third added: ‘im loving your confidence jesy.’

Meanwhile, the rest of the ladies were also giving us some serious fashion envy as they hit the town wearing outfits made out of the same material.

Leigh-Anne rocked a nude minidress cinched in at the waist, while Pez went for an asymmetric rock and Jade wore a strapless flared jumpsuit.

Letting followers in on how their night began, Jesy also shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself dancing to new track Motivate.

Jade was also quick to post her very own clips on Instagram Stories showing the girls partying to their new songs.

While one video shows the 25-year-old singing along to album track Forget You Not surrounded by a Little Mix filter, another photo sees the Geordie beauty giving the camera her best sexy pose.

Well, not exactly, but it’s pretty hilarious…

Anyway, if anyone has any ideas on how we can sneak into the next LM party – let us know!