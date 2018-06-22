You need to see these pics!

Jesy Nelson‘s birthday might have been over a week ago, but the Little Mix babe celebrated in style on Thursday evening.

Following her 27th on June 14th, the popstar partied the night away with her nearest and dearest – including hunky boyfriend Harry James.

Sharing some snaps before she headed out, The X Factor star can be seen showing off her incredible skin-tight bra and trouser combo.

In a short Instagram clip, Jesy pouts at the camera showing fans her matching make-up slicked-back ponytail. How amazing does she look?



Former rapper Harry was also quick to post a clip from inside the London club showing his other half having the time of her life.

Also taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old – who used to sing under the name Fugative – circled his camera round the room giving a glimpse of the glamorous sign which reads ‘Happy Birthday Jesy’.

As music blares in the background, birthday girl Jesy looks happier than ever as she smiles into the camera.

Former X Factor star Ella Henderson was also at the star-studded bash as she shared a photo snuggling up next to pal Jesy on her big day.

In the sweet snap some balloons can be seen in the background while Jesy shows off her incred figure and pouts up a storm.

Despite the Little Mix lady seemingly having a blast at her party, it looks like there were a few guests missing from the photos – her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

While the girls have been spending a lot of time together in the studio writing tracks for their fifth album lately it’s unclear whether any of them made it to Jesy’s London celebrations.

Normally keen to share a load of snaps of their fun nights out together on Instagram, Perrie and Jade stayed completely silent on social media.

Meanwhile, it looks like Leigh-Anne had other plans as she jetted to New York with another girlfriend and the pair spent their evening enjoying the sun on a roof top bar.

Well, wherever the Little Mix girls were we reckon they’ll be having their own celebrations for BFF Jesy’s birthday when they reunite.