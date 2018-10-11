The Little Mix lady has switched it up massively!

PSA: Blonde’s totally do have more fun. Just ask Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson!

Famed for her usual waist length flame coloured locks, Jesy said bye-bye to the same old – having chopped off all her hair and bleached it blonde!

More: Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall gives fans an eyeful as she goes braless to promote new single with bandmates

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

With the girls releasing the first single of their fifth studio album tomorrow (!), Jesy has debuted her new ‘do on Instagram.

Revealing a poker straight icy-white crop with lilac undertones, the 27-year-old looks ready for business in a leather dungaree dress and long sleeved sheer body.

If only our 9-5 could look *this* glam. Captioning her big hair reveal, Jesy posted: ‘She’s had the chop’

Of course, fans of the awesome foursome haven’t left Jesy regretting the snip – and the lovely lady has been inundated with countless compliments for her blonde tresses.

‘Love this look Jesy! So pretty!‘, one shared.

Another added: ‘Seriously this actually EVERYTHING 😍‘. Agreeing, one user shared: ‘That hair is everything.’

People of Instagram, we totally agree.

Jesy also took to her Instagram story to share another angle of her new bob – posing for a selfie video.

It’s been quite the 24 hours for Jesy’s hair and makeup team, as just yesterday the former X Factor babe appeared on Insta sporting her usual flowing mane of brass toned hair.

Posing in a sheer floral bustier, Jesy hinted that she was about to shake things up – captioning the snap: ‘Roses are red, My belt is green, We’ve got surprises you’re yet to have seen 😏.’

Little did we know she was about to chop all her hair off and dye it platinum blonde!

It’s going to be a very big month for fans of the girl band, as next month will see the launch of their forthcoming album.

We’re still waiting on an invite to join the band, however.