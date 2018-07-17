You'll never guess what these two have been up to

Since getting together last summer, Jesy Nelson‘s romance with boyfriend Harry James seems to be going from strength to strength.

Not only did they recently jet off on an amazing break around the world together, but these two aren’t shy of packing on the PDA on social media.

And Little Mix lady Jesy has once again given her fans a sneak peek into their relationship this week as she took to Instagram to reveal how they like to relax as a couple.

But forget fancy dinners and glitzy showbiz parties, because these two have been hanging out at the salon, with Jesy even convincing her beau to get a pedicure!

In one clip, the 27-year-old popstar films Harry’s feet as a professional gets to work on his toenails.

‘Hmm wonder who’s tootsies these are’, Jesy writes next to the funny video.

Poking fun at her BF even more, another clip then shows Harry’s heels getting the once over, as she jokes: ‘Christ there’s a lot of skin. Very large toe too’. Nice!

But while Jesy might have been trying to keep Harry’s identity under wraps, the former rapper gave the game away when he shared his own snap from the salon.

Next to the photo of his newly polished feet dunking in some soapy water, the 24-year-old wrote: ‘Thugs need love too’.

Meanwhile, Jesy recently celebrated her 27th birthday with her boyfriend at a fancy club in London, where the couple partied the night away.

Sharing a load of snaps from inside the venue, Harry – who used to sing under the name Fugative – circled his camera round the room giving a glimpse of the birthday girl.

Despite Jesy seemingly having an amazing night with her nearest and dearest, the star’s LM pals Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall were nowhere to be seen during the celebrations.

But it looks like the foursome have since been reunited as they’ve all been hitting the studio to work on their upcoming fifth album and Summer Hits Tour.