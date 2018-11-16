Jesy looks incred 😍😍

Christmas might be a good few weeks away, but it looks like Jesy Nelson is already getting in the festive spirit.

Yup, before the release of their fifth album this morning, the Little Mix star treated her fans to an incredible new photo on Instagram.

Posing up a storm in front of a Christmas tree, the 27-year-old flashed her black bra as she rocked a completely see-through top, tartan skirt and stylish black hat.

Proving it’s never too early to start thinking about Santa, Jesy left the caption: ‘Naughty list,’ next to the sexy snap.

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the photo, as one wrote: ‘Omg queen 😳❤😍’

‘OMG looking amazing 🔥👌🏼,’ said another, while a third agreed: ‘Woahhh giiirl you’re hooooot 🤯♥😍’

This comes after Jesy and her Little Mix bandmates – Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – bravely addressed their insecurities in a powerful photoshoot yesterday.

Promoting their new single Strip, the girls made sure to include their usual girl power vibes as they covered themselves head-to-toe in insults such as ‘ugly’, ‘talentless’ and ‘flabby’.

And following the amazing statement, Jesy has now opened up about dealing with her own confidence issues as a popstar.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the X Factor singer revealed she was desperate for a slimmer figure, but has learnt to embrace her curves.

‘I used to hate that I was the curvy one in the group’, she said.

‘I would compare myself to the other three and say “I just want to wake up and be skinny”.’