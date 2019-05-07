These two are just the cutest!

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson and former Love Islander Chris Hughes certainly haven’t been shy when it comes to showing intimate snippets of their relationship on social media.

Now the pair have given their Instagram followers an insight into their latest cosy night in.

Filming 26-year-old reality hunk for her Instagram story, 27-year-old songstress Jesy can be heard giggling away at Chris’s jokes.

Complimenting his pop star beau, ex farmer Chris can be seen scrolling through photos of Jesy before admiringly adding: ‘God, you’re fit.’

Jesy was quick to throw praise back at her bae, zooming the camera into Chris’s hair and adding: ‘Look at those highlights.’

The Love Island cast member seemed to still be distracted by his girlfriend’s appearance, continuing to swoon: ‘Look how fit you are, look how fit you are.’

The couple, who made their relationship official earlier this year, made sure to find some time for some snack based banter as they comprised a song about Jesy’s chocolate bar.

Chris can be heard belting out: ‘Where did the milky bar go?,’ with Jesy singing back: ‘In my stomach.’

It wasn’t all lounging around on the sofa and munching on treats for Jesy this weekend though, with the Woman Like Me singer uploading a snapshot from a boxing session.

Posing in the ring and donning a pair of huge boxing gloves teamed with a black baseball cap, Jesy captioned the punch-packing post with: ‘Come an av a go if ya fink ur hard enuf 🥊.’

Fans of the Little Mix starlet were quick to shower her with hoards of complimentary comments, with one writing: ‘WOAH QUEEN COMING THROUGH😍😍,’ while another praised: ‘How do you look so goddamn good?,’ and one more added: ‘Yasssss punch all the haters!! 🙌🏻.’