Jesy looks AMAZE

Like the rest of the Little Mix girls, Jesy Nelson has been keeping a fairly low profile these last few weeks as they gear up to release their fifth studio album.

But it looks like the girlband are well and truly back in the spotlight as they’ve been filming the music video for their latest single.

And to go with their new music, 27-year-old Jesy has got a whole new look as she gave fans a glimpse of her freshly dyed hair today.

Taking to Instagram, the X Factor star shared three photos which see her posing up a storm with her pals.

Debuting her bright orange locks which have been chopped to shoulder length, Jesy can be seen pouting in one snap and poking out her tongue in another.

Next to the photos – in which the star is wearing a black bodice and PVC hat – Jesy simply wrote: ‘My boys.’

And her 4.1million followers couldn’t wait to gush over the singer’s new look, as one commented: ‘Just lovin’ your new hair 😘😍💫💫💫💫.’

‘IM LIVING FOR THIS HAIR OMG,’ said another excited followers, while a third added: ‘Red hair looks fierce 😍🔥.’

This comes after we exclusively revealed that LM would be collaborating with rap legend Nicki Minaj in their comeback single – something which the band have now confirmed.

Revealing the news to LM fans, Jesy posted a photo of herself and Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, next to the title of the song ‘Woman Like Me’ with the added line: ‘Little Mix ft. Nicki Minaj.’

And giving fans a taster of what’s to come, the girls’ official Instagram account also shared a clip of the new video set to be released very soon.

In the clip, Perrie, 25, is wearing a giant black hat while Jesy can be seen showing off that amazing new haircut.

OKAY, who’s excited?