Hot damn!

Jesy Nelson looked like absolute perfection as she channelled her favourite Spice Girl, Geri Horner, for Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall’s birthday.

Wearing a similar version of Geri’s iconic Union Jack dress, Jesy looked the spitting image of Ginger Spice as she pouted and threw up peace signs. Girl Power!

The theme for Jade’s 26th birthday – which actually falls on December 26th – was to dress up as your favourite icon or idol, and Jesy certainly went all out, even matching Geri’s ginger hair with blonde streaks.

Sharing images of her costume on Instagram before heading out for the evening, Jesy said: ‘So, since I was five years old all I’ve ever wanted to be was Ginger Spice.

‘She was my ultimate idol because she was bold, fearless and the ultimate girl power pin up.

‘My mum took me to Romford Market to get a Union Jack dress but they’d all sold out so I cried the whole way home. Well tonight Matthew, I am Ginger Spice.’

Fans couldn’t believe her transformation, with one commenting: ‘This is amazing!! Love it!!’

Another said: ‘You look hotter than the original ginger spice x’.

A third added: ‘You rock Ginger Spice Jesy!! Keep going my girl!! Xx’.

Jesy also shared a short video of herself strutting up and down a hallway, transporting us right back to the ‘90s with some classic Geri poses.

But it wasn’t only Jesy who looked amazing for the party as birthday girl Jade looked sensational as her icon, Diana Ross, wearing an extravagant red tulle and sequin gown and big curly wig.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock pulled off her best Rihanna impression in an iconic RiRi outfit, sharing a video of her twerking earlier in the evening.

Perrie Edwards arrived fashionably late after many fans thought she was going to miss Jade’s birthday for a second year.

However, she looked far more subdued than her bandmates, channelling singer Sia in a blonde and black wig with a huge bow on her head. She kept the rest of her outfit pretty simple, opting for a low-cut black top and leather trousers.

We bet there are a few sore heads this morning…