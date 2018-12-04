Check out Jesy's new inking!

Jesy Nelson has shown off the latest editions to her tattoo collection.

The Little Mix lady has is known for her edgy style, and her new inkings definitely showcase this as she’s now decorated her face.

Taking to Instagram, 27-year-old Jesy shared a series of shots of her body art – the first being a small Q and a heart written in pink on the side of her head.

Another photo sees Jesy flashing her stomach in a crop top to showcase a giant gun drawing on right below her ribcage.

Meanwhile, a third snap sees the popstar and her pal with the matching words ‘icon’ written on their forearms.

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the photos, as one wrote: ‘Love the queen of hearts one, super cute!’

‘I WASN’T READY FOR THE SECOND PIC!’ a second excited follower commented.

While a third added: ‘Omg tat inspo for days!’

Although some follwers did notice that the Little Mix babe’s artwork bares a striking resemblance to America singer Halsey’s face tattoo.

The 24-year-old also has a queen of hearts reference on her face as well in exactly the same place.

‘I like it but it’s the exact same placement and thing as Halsey’s tat,’ said one.

And another asked: ‘Wait, but doesn’t Halsey have that exact tattoo in that same spot?’

LM lady Jesy has a whole host of tattoos – and back in January she got three tattoos on her right hand, one reading ‘Amor’ which means ‘love’ in Latin.

This adds to her collection which includes ‘girl power’ on her chest, a rose and skull on her forearm and ‘keepers’ written on the side of her body.