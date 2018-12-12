The girls look amazing!

The Little Mix ladies totally wowed fans over the weekend when they put on a steamy performance during the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final.

Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave us full-on girl power as they danced with an all-female crew for the first time ever on the BBC programme.

And after fans went wild for the show, now 27-year-old Jesy has shared an extra backstage glimpse of their time on Strictly by posting a seriously sexy new snap.

Taking to Instagram, the Essex star can be seen wearing a tight lace bodice and flared trousers, while Leigh-Anne pouts next to her in a beige coat-dress.

Perrie is also giving us her best pose in the pic as she dons a pair of high-waisted pants and a low-cut shirt, while Jade looks just as amazing as ever in a tailored black mini dress.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals have clearly been taking some tips from the girlband as Janette Manrara, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk and Nadiya Bychkova are all giving the camera some serious sass in their all-black outfits.

‘Girl on girl action 💃🏻,’ Jesy simply captioned the snap which racked up 178k likes in a matter of hours.

And fans rushed to comment, with one writing: ‘Power girls 🔥’

‘Girl power will always be the best,’ wrote another, while a third added: ‘YAAAS QUEENS ❤️’

The foursome performed their latest hit Woman Like Me during the Strictly results show on Sunday night and were joined by an all-female band and all-female dancers – which is the first time in the show’s 14-year history.

The ladies took to their official Twitter account to confirm the exciting news, telling their 11.6million followers: ‘We’re so excited for this one!

‘Your girls are gonna be performing on @bbcstrictly this Sunday and it’s the first time all the dancers and band will be women.

‘Make sure you tune in to @BBCOne at 7:15PM GMT love the girls x #LittleMixStrictlyComeDancing.’