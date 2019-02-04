Jesy doesn’t feel the chill…

Despite the miserable weather outside, Jesy Nelson made sure she turned up the heat during a recent day of promotion in London.

The Little Mix star joined her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock for a trip to KISS FM radio station on Monday to promote their new single ‘Think About Us’ – and she made sure to make a bold fashion statement.

Braving the elements, Jesy teamed a pair of thigh-high boots with just an oversized T-shirt dress and an underlying mesh sleeve shirt.

Despite their being zero sunshine in the capital, the 27-year-old added a pair of dark sunglasses to her ensemble as she made her way out of the radio station offices.

Sharing a snap of her ensemble to Instagram before her outing, Jesy simply captioned her look with a black heart emoji.

But fans were quick to compliment the singer, gushing over her incredible style.

One fan commented: ‘So beautiful ❤❤ love your style’.

Another said: ‘Fierceeee, wish i could be as boss as you.’

While a third simply added: ‘Beautiful’.

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie added a touch of glam to their outfits, which seemed to be much more weather appropriate.

Leigh-Anne teamed a khaki cropped jacket with brown suede trousers and heeled boots, while Jade kept it simple in a black high-necked vest and flared jeans.

Whereas Perrie looked toasty in a black oversized fur coat, acid wash jeans and pristine white boots.

Meanwhile, the foursome have recently been teasing fans with sneak peek’s of their latest music video ‘Think About Us’.

Taking to Instagram recently, Jade shared a snap which sees her battling the snow and cold weather while filming.

Explaining her role in the video, she wrote: ‘Representing the icy end of a relationship in the #ThinkAboutUs video ❄ or however tf you wanna interpret it tbh.’

Leigh-Anne took to her Instagram account to thank fans for their patience, she said: ‘It will be worth the wait guys we promise! Thank you for your patience’.