The popstar looks AMAZING!

Jesy Nelson has been teasing Little Mix fans yet again as she shared another sexy snap from the set of a new video yesterday.

The popstar has been gearing up for the imminent release of the girls’ latest track Woman Like Me – which finally drops tomorrow FYI.

And now Jesy has given followers a taste of what could be to come from their new album as she shared a video from behind-the-scenes of a shoot.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old can be seen showing off her amazing figure while posing into the camera in a low-cut bodysuit.

Playing around with the love-heart filter, Jesy then zoomed into best pal Jade Thirlwall as she was getting her make up done.

Wearing a dressing gown, the 25-year-old pulled funny faces at her bandmate while her glam squad got to work.

In another snap, Jesy then went on to give fans a peek of her incredible outfit as she pouted up a storm for the camera in the colourful leotard and a pair of high-waisted jeans.

With her red hair tumbling over her shoulders and arm tattoos on full display, the X Factor star looks absolutely smokin’!

‘Roses are red, my belt is green. We’ve got surprises you’re yet to have seen…’ she teased underneath the pic.

Obviously, those loyal LM followers absolutely loved the sexy snaps, with one writing: ‘How can you look so beautiful wow.’

‘Yassss queen slay Jesy back at it again with her stunning looks😍,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘Looking stunning again @jesynelson ,the top is just perfect with the roses 🌹.’

The rest of the Little Mix ladies have also been sharing some cryptic posts ahead of Woman Like Me’s release tomorrow.

Perrie Edwards, 25, posted a couple of incredible snaps from the set of the music video which see her dress in a lace bodice and giant black hat.

Only one more day to go!