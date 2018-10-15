Please let us be you, Jesy!

When she’s not kicking back as one fourth of the best girl band, she’s online sharing some mega pearls of wisdom. Yup, Jesy Nelson is one ‘gal we’d love to have around as a pal.

And, in today’s edition of Jesy knows best, the 27-year-old has taken to her online platform to share an encouraging message with Little Mix fans.

Following the release of their new single, Woman Like Me, Jesy shared a smokin’ snap online – with a message about never trying to be ‘anyone but you’.

Jesy shared: ‘Never ever try to be anyone but you! Embrace every little part of you even the little bits you may not like, there the parts that make you unique!’

Continuing, the Little Mix babe added: ‘If we all looked the same the world would be bloody boring! Your enough just the way you are.’

Here here!

Since sharing the moving message, Jesy has been inundated with praise from fans.

‘You’re amazing! Thank you for being such an inspiration ❤’, shared one user. ‘Couldn’t have said it better myself, beautiful words from a beautiful woman‘, agreed another.

Another added: ‘You’re such an inspirational queen.’

Whilst fans have been throwing all manner of praise at the Little Mix lady, Jesy is certainly one to give back all the love – taking to Instagram recently to thank her followers for their support.

Sharing a picture of herself locked in an embrace for a selfie with a fan, Jesy shared: ‘It’s been 7 years and your still all the most loyal incredible fans we could ever wish for!

You will never ever know how much we love and appreciate everything that you do for us, your all so beautiful and unique in every single way!’

With their forthcoming fifth studio album just a matter of weeks away, its *definitely* a fabulous time to be part of the Little Mix.

We’re just waiting on our invite…