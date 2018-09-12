Looking good, Jesy!

Jesy Nelson has reunited with her Little Mix bandmates in style by rocking a sizzling outfit at the launch of their new venture.

The singer teamed a revealing lace black top with leather-look trousers today to promote the band’s beauty collection LMX by Little Mix and left fans gobsmacked with a sneak peak at her outfit on Instagram.

‘Waiting for the 365 to Romford! #TootToot,’ Jesy, 27, jokingly captioned the picture.

In the photo Jesy pouts at the camera as she gives a sassy pose with one hand in her trouser pocket.

The star completed her look by wearing her long hair in gentle waves.

Jesy’s sexy snap quickly racked up thousands of likes from her followers and many couldn’t resist gushing over her in the comments.

‘This outfit omg, hair and body looking better than ever 💖💖💖love you lots jesy💖,’ one wrote, whilst another simply said: ‘WOW…….. just WOW😍’

And one added: ‘Oh my Jesus. What is this beauty? For god sake of course you can pull off lace 😍😍’

Meanwhile another admirer agreed: ‘definitely my fav look on you omg 💗’

Jesy certainly looked ready to reunite with bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall at the launch of their first cosmetics line.

The girls made sure that they were co-ordinating for the occasion, with Perrie wearing a similarly leather-look outfit.

Jade opted for a touch of silver with her metallic jacket whilst Leigh-Anne brought a bit of light with her pale grey trousers.

Not only have the ladies been working on the make-up collection – which will be available from Boots stores this month – but they’re also busy preparing their forthcoming fifth album.

Last week Jesy gave fans a peek at their studio antics when she was pictured in a recording booth on Little Mix’s Instagram account.

‘In my happy place! Can’t wait for you lot to hear what we’ve got coming for ya! 🙊’ the singer wrote.

We can’t wait either!