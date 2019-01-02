The popstar was forced to take the clip down



Jesy Nelson has sparked controversy after she posted a video on her Instagram in which a female friend was heard using the N-word.

The Little Mix star spent her New Years Eve celebrating with her BFF’s as they partied the night away in a club.

But as she filmed herself and her pals singing along to Chris Brown’s song Freaky Friday, followers were shocked to see one friend use the racial slur.

Despite 27-year-old Jesy quickly replacing the clip with a soundless version, some fans rushed to Instagram to complain.

One commented: ‘Ok but why did you record your friend saying the n word on your story?’

Another wrote: ‘Hey fav, you should probably delete the video of dilem saying the n word on your story. Also, tell her it isn’t appropriate for her to say it!’

While a third added: ‘@jesynelson I love you so much. But please educate yourself on racial slurs. I know you didn’t say it, but it’s not okay.’

Jesy is yet to reply to her legion of fans and hasn’t posted any more Insta pics since.

This comes after she debuted a shock haircut online last week having decided to go for the chop.

In a short clip, the X Factor winner can be seen licking her lips as she zooms into her sassy new bob.

‘When your feeling your new hair cut 💇🏽‍♀️Thank you @reissalexander you little dream boat!’, she added next to the video.

And clearly her fans are feeling it too, as one commented: ‘Omg your hair AMAZING!!!!!I love u so much!!!!!!💕❤️❤️’

While a second agreed: ‘you’re just too sass! “New year, new you” 👀😂’

It looks like Jesy’s 2019 has definitely got off to a dramatic start.