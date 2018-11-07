Say it ain't so, you two!

With their fifth studio album dropping this month, Jesy Nelson and her Little Mix ladies have been rushed off their feet with music videos, live performances and creating all-round girlband magic.

With the hectic showbiz schedule keeping her booked up, recent reports have alluded to some relationship drama in Jesy’s private life.

According to a bout of speculation the 27-year-old has reportedly split from her boyfriend of 16-months, Harry James.

Say it ain’t so, you two!

According to The Sun the pair have ‘decided to call it a day’ after over a year of romance – thankfully ending things on amicable terms.

‘There are no hard feelings between them and they remain good friends – just at the moment it makes sense for them to separate,’ the insider shared.

‘Jesy is in work mode ahead of the release of Little Mix’s new album LM5 and she’s happy focusing on performances with the girls and promoting their material.’

Whilst Jesy is yet to comment on the allegations surrounding a clean break from her musician boyfriend, a picture might speak a thousand words on the matter…

In fact, it appears that Jesy has done an Instagram cull of any trace of the relationship – as loved-up snaps of Harry are no where to be seen on her account.

Jesy made things public with Harry last summer, after the duo were spotted enjoying a sun-drenched getaway in Mykonos.

At the time, a source told The Sun: ‘They have a lot in common with Harry also in the music industry – he’s definitely Jesy’s type.

‘She used her most recent break from the band to holiday with Harry. It’s early days but there’s definitely a real spark between them.’

With LM5 finally dropping next week, we’re sure the Little Mix lady won’t be spending too much time moping over any love life dramz.

Wishing you all the best, Jesy!