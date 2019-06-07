Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson flashes underwear as she debuts sexy new look

She looks FIERCE!

Always one to experiment with her style, Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, 27, regularly changes up her look. But her latest has to be our favourite!

The Woman Like Me singer took to Instagram to showcase her all-pink transformation and plug the Girl Band’s new single Bounce Back.

But her figure proved to be the star of the show, with the outfit showing off her enviably toned abs.

Jesy, who is currently enjoying a holiday with Love Island boyfriend Chris Hughes, paired her new pink hair with a pink bikini, and some matching fluorescent pink see-through shorts, leaving nothing to our imagination.

The star’s look was completed by a bright lipstick, finishing off her pretty in pink look.

And we think she looks AMAZE!

And it seems her fans couldn’t agree more, with hundreds commenting to say how stunning she looked.

One said: ‘can’t believe someone can look this good’, while another one wrote: ‘You are so hot omg it’s not fair 😍🔥💕’.

And a third commented: ‘OMG 😍🥵 🔥 Chris is a lucky man 😓’.

Her risqué outfit and incredible physique certainly proves that Chris is a very lucky man!

Jesy’s post follows rumours that she and beau Chris are secretly engaged, after Chris cryptically captioned his most recent Instagram post with ‘Off on holiday, with my best friend Miss JH’ – using the initial of his surname, Hughes.

The rumours are yet to be confirmed, with Jesy posting the same loved-up snap but simply captioning it ‘My adventure buddy’, making no reference to an engagement.

All the Little Mix girls appear to be indulging in some well-deserved time off ahead of the release of their single on June 14th. With Perrie Edwards currently living it up on a yacht, Leigh-Anne Pinnock is in Mykonos with friends. Lucky!

When speaking about their upcoming new music, Jesy told the Mirror Online: ‘I think personally it’s our favourite’ before adding ‘it’s summery and feel good and very cool and we just love it. It just makes us want to dance.’

It sounds like Bounce Back will be our new summer anthem… we can’t wait to hear it!