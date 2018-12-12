Back in Blighty!

TV presenter Declan Donnelly couldn’t hide his delight as he landed back in the UK this morning with his wife Ali Astall and their baby daughter.

The 43-year-old, who presented I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! without his sidekick Ant McPartlin this year, grinned for photographers as he made his way through Heathrow airport.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Holly Willoughby opens up about THIS ‘embarrassing’ moment that never aired

No doubt, Dec enjoyed a nice sleep on the long-haul flight as he looked far from jet-lagged alongside this year’s jungle campmates.

The television star kept a watchful eye on wife Ali as she cradled the couple’s three-month-old daughter Isla.

He was closely followed by this year’s runner up, Emily Atack, who also couldn’t stop grinning from ear-to-ear as she met fans at the airport.

The Inbetweeners actress was dressed comfortably for her journey home, wearing loose-fitting black trousers, a white vest and a leopard print Gucci scarf.

The 28-year-old blonde completed her look with a pair of white trainers and a black leather handbag as she was greeted by friends and family at the terminal.

Also landing back in London today was Fleur East, Nick Knowles and James McVey.

Despite the cold British weather, Fleur, 31, was dressed as if she was still Down Under as she showed off her washboard stomach in a black crop top.

The former X Factor star teamed it with blue skinny jeans, tan suede boots and dark sunglasses.

Fleur was seen giving 56-year-old Nick an emotional goodbye hug as the celebrities prepared to go their separate ways.

Just two nights ago, the star’s of this year’s series enjoyed a coming out party where winner Harry Redknapp gave a heartfelt speech.

‘I’ve got to be honest. I feel like a football team that’s won the World Cup, where the whole team has contributed to winning it and one person is sat here as though he’s done more than the others, which I haven’t done,’ he said.

‘I want to thank you all, every one of you because it was the most amazing time. I’ve made ten friends for life.’

He then added: ‘All you girls, how you’ve scrubbed up! I don’t even recognise you.’

Runner-up Emily then told them: ‘It’s the weirdest, most wonderful holiday I’ve ever been on. I will definitely miss the Jungle. I feel like it’s changed my life forever. I’m so proud of myself!’