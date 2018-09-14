Oritse will appear in court next month

JLS star Oritse Williams has been charged with raping a 20-year-old woman in a hotel room.

The singer, who made it to the final of The X Factor back in 2008, was arrested in December 2016 over allegations he sexually assaulted a fan in Wolverhampton after a concert at Gorgeous club.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

He was bailed several times but it’s now been confirmed that the 31-year-old from Croydon will appear at Walsall and Aldridge Magistrates Court next month.

A second man, Jamien Nagadhana, 31, has also been charged in connection with the incident.

Last night West Midlands Police said: ‘Police have charged two men with sexual offences following an allegation of rape at a Wolverhampton hotel in December 2016.

‘Oritse Williams, aged 31, from Croydon, London, has been charged with rape. Jamien Nagadhana, aged 31, from Hounslow, London, has been charged with assault by penetration.’

Following his initial arrest the morning after the alleged incident, his management firm 10 Worlds Music issued a statement where he denied any wrongdoing.

‘Oritse denies the allegations against him’, they said.

‘The matter is in the hands of the police and it would be totally wrong for us to comment any further.’

Shortly afterwards, Oritse annoucned he would be stepping back from his charity work, adding: ‘Unfortunately, the press speculation is likely to be unhelpful to the charities I work with and the decision I have taken is with their best interests in mind.’

JLS – which also featured stars Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes and JB Gill – split five years after their X Factor debut back in 2013. The former boyband released four studio albums and bagged five No.1 singles during their time in the spotlight.

Oritse Williams and Jamien Nagadhana are due to appear in court on 11 October.