Joe Wicks’ girlfriend gives birth to adorable baby girl

The fitness guru has become a dad for the first time

Joe Wicks’ girlfriend gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday night, and the proud dad has already shared an adorable snap with the tiny tot.

Having become an overnight internet sensation, Joe is best-known for his love of fitness, ‘midget trees’ (broccoli) and 15-minute workouts. But, after becoming a dad for the first time over the weekend, we’re fully expecting The Body Coach’s Instagram to be flooded with baby pictures for the foreseeable future.

Joe announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday, alongside a cute shot of him holding his grinning daughter.

He wrote: ‘The very first moment we met. Last night at 9.29pm we had our first little baby. A girl weighing 7.2lbs. Rosie and the baby are both in great health and we are all so happy and can’t stop cuddling. Thanks to everyone sending well wishes and congratulations. Wish I could respond to them all. Lots of love, Joe, Rosie and baby. #TheBabyCoach.’

OUR HEARTS!

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Having previously been linked to the likes of Ellie Goulding, Joe chose to keep his relationship with Rosie largely out of the public eye, up until ten weeks ago when he shared their first ever photo together and revealed they were expecting a baby.

READ MORE: YOU’LL NEVER GUESS WHAT JOE WICKS BOUGHT HIS MUM

‘Hey everyone, I’m gonna be a Daddy,’ he shared on Instagram. ‘This is the first time I’ve ever shared a photo of myself with Rosie. I’ve always chosen to keep my personal life and relationship private but with such an amazing new thing coming into our lives I thought it would be nice to share the news with you myself. We are both absolutely buzzing to be parents. We don’t know the sex of the baby but it’s due in just over 10 weeks time. #TheBabyCoach coming soon..!’

Dilf alert…!